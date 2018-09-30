Men’s soccer: VMI earns draw at Howard

The VMI men’s soccer team fought to a 0-0 double overtime tie Saturday at Howard University in a non-conference game.

Keydet freshman goalie Broden Schull posted the first shutout of his career, keeping the Bison scoreless for all 110 minutes with eight saves.

VMI had an edge of 10 shots on goal to Howard’s eight, but Howard out-shot VMI 28-19 overall for the game, including 6-1 in the second OT period. Schull made two stops in the final 10 minutes to conserve the tie.

The Keydets may have had their best chance to get on the scoreboard in the second period, firing six shots on goal.

Howard (1-4-3) goalie Carlos Caro made 10 saves.

VMI (0-8-1) returns home to face Regent University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a non-conference game.

