Men’s soccer: VMI earns draw at Howard

Published Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018, 10:18 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

vmiThe VMI men’s soccer team fought to a 0-0 double overtime tie Saturday at Howard University in a non-conference game.

Keydet freshman goalie Broden Schull posted the first shutout of his career, keeping the Bison scoreless for all 110 minutes with eight saves.

VMI had an edge of 10 shots on goal to Howard’s eight, but Howard out-shot VMI 28-19 overall for the game, including 6-1 in the second OT period. Schull made two stops in the final 10 minutes to conserve the tie.

The Keydets may have had their best chance to get on the scoreboard in the second period, firing six shots on goal.

Howard (1-4-3) goalie Carlos Caro made 10 saves.

VMI (0-8-1) returns home to face Regent University Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a non-conference game.

Shop Google



Comment

News From Around the Web