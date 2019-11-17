Men’s Soccer: #2 UVA rallies, tops #1 Clemson, wins ACC title

Published Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 5:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 2 UVA (17-1-1) scored three second-half goals, including two in the final 8:52. in a 3-1 win over top-ranked Clemson (16-2-1) on Sunday in the final of the 2019 ACC Championship at Sahlen’s Stadium.

The Cavaliers capture their 16th ACC Championship and first since 2009.

Trailing at the half for only the second time this season, Virginia knotted the game up at one in the 65th minute on the first career goal by Axel Gunnarsson (Gothenburg, Sweden). The freshman became the 13th Cavalier to get on the scoresheet this season. Junior Irakoze Donasiyano (Roanoke, Va.) was the credited with the assist on the equalizer.

The eventual game-winning goal went off the shin Cabrel Happi Kamseu (Harare, Zimbabwe) with 8:52 remaining in regulation. Sophomore Daniel Steedman (Glasgow, Scotland) served a corner kick into the middle of the box where Happi Kamseu was able to knock in his second tally of the season. Happi Kamseu was making just his second start of the season and went on to earn All-Tournament honors.

The Cavaliers put the game away just 1:26 later when Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) was taken down in the box. Clemson’s Malick Mbaye, the 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, was issued a straight-red card for the foul. Senior captain Robin Afamefuna (Wuerselen, Germany) converted the penalty kick for his second goal of the year and third point in the last three games.

“This trophy and this championship are pretty difficult to win,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “The only thing that’s sweeter is the national championship. It’s really, really hard to do, and I’m proud of not only winning it but in the fashion that we did, coming from behind. We showed a lot of character today.”

Cavalier netminder Colin Shutler (Middleburg, Va.) turned away four chances on target by Clemson who came into the contest as the NCAA’s most prolific offense.

The goal by Clemson’s James Brighton in the 18th minute was only the seventh allowed by the Virginia defense this season and third in the first half. The Cavaliers found themselves trailing for the first time since Oct. 18, a span of five games and 540 minutes.

Defender Henry Kessler (New York, N.Y.) was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and joined Bret Halsey (Sterling, Va.), Happi Kamseu and Nathaniel Crofts (Sheffield, England) on the 2019 ACC All-Tournament Team.

The selection show for the 2019 NCAA Tournament is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18. The show will air live on NCAA.com.

Related

Comments