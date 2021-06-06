McEachin announces grants for Richmond’ Public Schools, VCU drug addiction research

Published Sunday, Jun. 6, 2021, 6:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services: one to Richmond City Public Schools for Head Start programs for $1,084,029 and one to Virginia Commonwealth University for $161,994 for research into drug addiction.

“Early childhood education is critical for later academic success. Moreover, Head Start children are better prepared to learn in elementary school, have stronger impulse control, and are less aggressive,” McEachin said. “Head Start is an important program for Virginia’s youth, both in terms of their academic future and their social, emotional, and physical well-being.

“I am also pleased to see funding for drug addiction research. In 2018, three Virginians died each day from opioid overdoses, devastating their families and loved ones. Research into this challenging and complex issue will save lives and reduce strain on the healthcare system.

“These grants can help lead to healthier, safer, and more successful futures for Virginians.”

Related

Comments