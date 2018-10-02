McEachin announces federal grant funding for VCU

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to Virginia Commonwealth University for the study of the impact of animals on children in adverse family conditions.

Congressman McEachin said, “I am so interested to see the results of this study. All too often, unfortunately, children, who are helpless, find themselves in difficult and debilitating family situations. This study will help determine if interactions with animals can help reduce the stress. This would be such a simple, easily accomplished and affordable way to help these children in distress.”

