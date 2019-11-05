McEachin announces DOT grants to Virginia State University

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced four grant awards from the Department of Transportation to Virginia State University totaling $29,500 to fund graduate students in transportation-related disciplines.

“I am pleased to announce this grant to assist graduate students at VSU who work on transportation,” Congressman McEachin said “As we work to address climate change, and the urgent crisis of our aging infrastructure, we need graduate students with expertise to help resolve our transportation obstacles. I am eager to see students tackle these timely and critical problems.”

