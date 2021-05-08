McEachin announces 2021 Congressional Art Competition winners

Congressman A. Donald McEachin has announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Fourth District.

The first-place winner is Emani Salas, a 10th grade student at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake. Her pencil drawing, entitled “Littered Both Ways” will hang in the Capitol for one year.

Each spring, members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor a nation-wide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent across the nation in each Congressional district. The winning entry from each district hangs in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The judges for the competition were all prominent members of the local arts community: Taekia Glass; local artist with Mending Walls RVA; S. Ross Browne, local artist and owner of Browne Studio; and Bob Riggs, principal of Riggs Ward Design.

“Every year I am absolutely amazed at the talent and creativity of the pieces entered in the competition,” McEachin said. “We received entries from across the district and in a wide variety of artistic mediums. Ms. Salas’ pencil drawing was truly a masterpiece both because of the telling subject matter and the advanced, creative skillset. At first glance, people who have seen the drawing presume it’s a photograph and are shocked to find out it’s a pencil drawing. I know Ms. Salas has a very bright future and I will be so proud to walk by her drawing every day in the Capitol.

“I also want to commend our second and third place winners, Annabelle Starr, from Prince George High School and Katherine Farmer, from Clover Hill High School, as well as all the other students who entered.

“This contest is only possible because of the commitment and dedication of our judging panel. They volunteer their time and talents to review and study each entry. I thank them and truly appreciate their efforts.”

