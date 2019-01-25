McEachin agreement to end Trump Shutdown

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued this statement following President Trump’s agreement to re-open the government for three weeks, which will end the partial government shutdown he began 35 days ago.

“President Trump and his Republican colleagues finally recognize the overdue necessity of re-opening the government. As I and others have said repeatedly, we can negotiate policy differences without closing the government, without depriving dedicated workers of their paychecks, and without depriving Americans of needed services. Fortunately, federal workers will soon be back on the job, receiving long overdue paychecks so that they can pay their bills and feed their families. We owe these 800,000 workers an apology for being hostages to the President’s intransigence.

“Contrary to what President Trump said at the end of his speech, a shutdown should never be the solution or even an option when governing. Everyone must be committed to finding a resolution to this impasse without threatening or enacting another shutdown. Surely, the suffering and deprivation we have seen across the country clearly demonstrated that shutdowns are not the answer to any disagreement.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our Speaker for her strong leadership throughout this crisis. She stood up for what was right, advocated passionately and effectively for the values and priorities of the American people. Her stalwart principled statements and actions played a critical role in bringing about a conclusion, as Americans overwhelmingly wanted, to the longest government shutdown in our nation’s history.”