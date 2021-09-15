Massanutten Resort launches fall lineup

Published Tuesday, Sep. 14, 2021, 9:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Massanutten Resort has announced its lineup of events and offerings for the fall season, with a variety of ways for visitors to get outside and enjoy cooler weather and mountain views.

In addition to a wide selection of classic outdoor activities to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage, the resort will welcome the return of its popular annual events including ValleyFest and Fall Festival with delicious food, festive drinks, live music and more.

“Autumn is one of the most beautiful times at Massanutten and I am thrilled to welcome guests to the resort as they venture outdoors for some fresh mountain air and experience the exciting events we have planned for the season,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “Whether taking a scenic chairlift ride to view the stunning fall foliage, listening to live music at the Fall Festival while enjoying seasonal flavors or embracing adventure with ziplining, there are so many things for guests to enjoy at Massanutten this fall.”

ValleyFest

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of ValleyFest, Massanutten’s popular beer and wine festival complete with live music, delicious local beverages and food and art vendors. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 12 to 7 p.m. featuring live music from artists including Michael Christopher, DJ Finks, Bombshell RVA and Fleetwood Macked, along with drinks from local breweries and wineries such as Blue Ridge Beverage, Stable Craft Brewing and CrossKeys Vineyards.

Visitors can also purchase food from a variety of vendors while browsing creations from local artists.

New for 2021, all tickets include two 12 oz beer pours along with festival admission and can be purchased in advance online for $30 through Sept. 17 or at the gate for $40. All proceeds from ValleyFest will benefit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

Fall Festival

Massanutten’s Fall Festival will provide fun for all ages on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Attendees can snack on delicious festival food like Bayou Kitchen, K’s Grill, Big Fat Daddys, Chef Thomas Marzolf featuring German Bratwursts and Funnel Cake Café, and adults can enjoy a variety of beer and wine options. Items will also be on sale from local art vendors like vintage glass garden art, canvas and paper prints, fair trade clothing and essential oils.

During the festival, chairlift rides will take visitors to the best views of the fall foliage and activities like pumpkin painting and yard games will be available throughout the day. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $15 through October 8 or at the gate for $20 and cover entry to the event. All proceeds benefit the McGaheysville and Elkton Fire & Rescue Squads.

Outdoor Activities

In addition to the variety of fall events happening around the resort, Massanutten will offer a range of activities for visitors to get outside and explore the great outdoors while taking in the scenery during one of the most beautiful times of the year. Thrill seekers can get an adrenaline rush at the Family Adventure Park with options like the Mega Zip, offering 800 feet of heart-pumping plunge, and the new Ridge Rappel and Climbing Excursion.

There are also plenty of hiking and nature trail options like Massanutten’s Western slope offering more than thirty miles of trails for guests to explore on their own or through a guided hike tour with information about the wildlife and history of the area.

Massanutten’s Bike Park will be open from September through October on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with thrilling trails for everyone from beginners to experts. Guests looking to try the Bike Park can take advantage of the “Afternoon Special” from 2 to 4 p.m. with a $20 Trail-Use ticket and $25 bike rental.

The Bike Park will also host a weekend-long event on Oct. 2 and 3 for International Mountain Bicycling Association’s Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day. Children under 18 years of age will receive a free lift/trail use ticket with the purchase of an adult lift/trail use ticket.

Fall Classes

The resort will offer a range of fall classes, with many taking place outside. From crafts to culinary, there are classes for all ages to take up a new skill or develop a new hobby. Offerings for this fall season include barbeque classes, painted mosaics, jewelry making, fall-foliage focused landscape art classes and the highly anticipated street curling classes. In addition, Massanutten will offer a variety of art and music classes which can be found here.

For fall activities, the resort encourages advanced ticket purchases to guarantee a spot either online or via the Resort App.

For more information on the resort’s 2021 fall programming, visit www.massresort.com/about/fall/fall/, download the Resort App or call 540-289-9441. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.