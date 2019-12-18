Massanutten announces outdoor waterpark expansion coming in 2020

Published Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, 12:00 am

Massanutten Resort will make a big splash in 2020 with an expansion to its 88,000-square-foot outdoor waterpark.

The wave of excitement includes three new slides with classic twists and turns, tight coils of extreme Gs, and the zero gravity sensation of a reverse freefall on a 47-foot half-pipe.

A new outdoor bar, enhanced kiddie area, and bathhouse will wrap up the waterpark expansion.

Construction is set to begin early in 2020 with tentative completion dates targeting late June or early July.

“We are thrilled to have the support of the local community for this exciting new expansion project,” said Dana Staniunas, director of recreation at Massanutten Resort. “It’s a win-win for everyone, most of all for our guests and for the region. Massanutten has provided millions of rides and memories to guests since 2006, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with these new outdoor experiences.”

Massanutten is asking for the public’s help in naming one of their new slides in a ‘Name That Slide’ contest. All entries must be submitted online by Feb. 29, and all submissions should fit in with the Shenandoah Valley/Ski Resort theme of the existing attractions.

Current outdoor waterpark attractions include the Rockingham Racer downhill water slide, White Caps Wave Pool, and Splash-A-Nutten splash pad and activity pool.

One winner will receive two annual waterpark passes.

More details will be announced in the coming months as pre-construction and planning meetings occur.

For more information on the resort’s outdoor waterpark Expansion, click here.

