Mary Baldwin University names inaugural chief diversity officer

Mary Baldwin University has named pioneering student inclusivity advocate the Rev. Andrea Cornett-Scott as its new chief diversity officer.

Cornett-Scott will report directly to MBU President Pamela R. Fox and use the inaugural executive staff position to expand campus wide diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and resources. She will leverage 25-plus-years of experience around diversity strategies, inclusive programming and student-centered mentorship to provide strategic vision for DEI initiatives aimed at proactively growing the university’s existing community of awareness, belonging and respect.

“Andrea is a strong and proven leader of inclusive excellence with an extraordinary [25-year track record at MBU],” said Fox.

Rev. Cornett-Scott has been instrumental in expanding and serving Mary Baldwin’s diverse student body: a group that now comprises more than 50 percent representation of people of color, and includes strong diversity around gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age and socioeconomic class.

Rev. Cornett-Scott brings “experience and inspiration to the inaugural position,” said Fox, “as well as a keen sense of compassion for our students and their individual lived experiences.”

Fox announced the new CDO role as part of the university’s ongoing work to ensure DEI principles inform all aspects of operations — from policymaking, to academic programming, service opportunities, athletics and more.

Rev. Cornett-Scott’s duties will include collaborating with university stakeholders to assess the need for training initiatives on cultural competency, racial sensitivity, gender equity and other topics designed to increase awareness and support of DEI values. She will also engage with the broader regional community.

The goal, Fox said, is to maximally empower students to become inclusive leaders in their personal and professional lives.

“I am thrilled to have forged much of my life’s work at Mary Baldwin University creating programming that prepares students to serve in a diverse world,” said Rev. Cornett-Scott. “I am looking forward to working closely with the executive staff, the Coalition for Racial and Social Justice, faculty, staff, students, alumni and the broader [regional] community to both grapple with complex issues and lead an intentional effort to sustain an environment that fosters greater inclusive excellence.”

Read more about Rev. Cornett-Scott and her appointment on MBU News.