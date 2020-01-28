Mark Warner weighs in on UK Huawei 5G decision

Published Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, 1:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UK announced Tuesday that it will decision to allow Chinese equipment provider Huawei to help build its 5G wireless network.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has been outspoken about the dangers of allowing the use of Huawei equipment in U.S. telecommunications infrastructure, and that of U.S. allies. Earlier this month, Sen. Warner and a bipartisan group of leading national security senators introduced legislation to encourage and support U.S. innovation in the race for 5G, providing over $1 billion to invest in Western-based alternatives to Chinese equipment providers Huawei and ZTE.

Last year, Warner and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., warned the Trump administration against using Huawei as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations, and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconsider Huawei’s inclusion in Canada’s 5G development, introduction and maintenance.

Warner comments on today’s move by the UK:

“I am disappointed by the UK’s decision today, especially since the security risks are so well understood. But under current circumstances, I remain committed to working with the UK and other key allies to build more diverse and secure telecommunication options that provide competitive alternatives to Huawei. I have introduced legislation that seeks to accomplish that, including a Multilateral Telecommunications Security Fund, and hope the UK will commit to partnering on this effort in the coming months. It is critical that countries committed to building and maintaining secure networks come together. Current financial support by China for Huawei puts any Western alternative at a serious disadvantage.”

Related