M. K. England in conversation with Emily Thiede on June 25

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host an event featuring author M. K. England in conversation with author Emily Thiede on Saturday, June 25, from 22-3 p.m.

England will be reading from their new young adult novel, The One True Me and You, which was released from Wednesday Books/Macmillan this past March. A conversation with author Emily Thiede will follow.

This in-person event will be cosponsored by WriterHouse and will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

About the book

Beauty queen and secret nerd Teagan has her eye on the much-needed prize: the $25,000 scholarship awarded to the winner of the Miss Cosmic Teen USA pageant. Fanfiction author Kaylee is using the time away from home to use they/them pronouns for the first time and (hopefully) kiss a girl. When Teagan and Kay bump into one another the first night, sparks fly. But when their shared enemy shows up, it seems all their secrets will follow them home. The risks are great…but could the reward of embracing their true selves be worth it?

About the author

England grew up on the Space Coast of Florida watching shuttle launches from the back yard. These days, they call rural Virginia home, where their house is full of video games, dogs, plants, Star Wars memorabilia, and one tiny human. England is the author of six novels for kids, teens, and adults, including the most recent Guardians of the Galaxy: No Guts, No Glory and The One True Me and You. You can find England online at mkengland.com.

About the moderator

Thiede is the debut author of This Vicious Grace. A former public school teacher, Thiede has channeled her love for teaching and writing into mentoring aspiring writers through the Pitch Wars mentorship program, cohosting the Basic Pitches podcast, and serving as a board member for WriterHouse. Originally from New Jersey, Thiede now lives in central Virginia with her family. You can find more about Thiede and her books at ekthiede.com and across social media @EKTWrites.

