Lynchburg Hillcats to host second annual Ronnie Roberts Classic

The Lynchburg Hillcats announced the return of the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic. The tournament named in honor of former Hillcats’ General Manager Ronnie Roberts will take place Tuesday, July 6 at Bank of the James Stadium.

“We are excited to continue this tradition in honor of our friend Ronnie,” said Hillcats’ President Chris Jones. “This is a great opportunity for the city of Lynchburg to see some of the local baseball stars that have made our community proud both on and off the field.”

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and feature high school seniors from the Seminole District.

“Thank you to the Hillcats organization for again hosting the Robbie Roberts Classic this year,” said Coach Ryan Gilleland of Jefferson Forest High School. “Our players are excited, to say the least, to play at Bank James Stadium one last time with other seniors in the area.”

Tickets for the event are currently on sale online www.milb.com/lynchburg/tickets/ronnie-roberts and at the Bank of the James Stadium box office for $8. Concessions will also be open for fans to enjoy while watching the seniors play.

