Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 12-16

Published Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, 12:49 pm

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Working on pavement messaging. Delays possible.

Route 29 Bus S (671-663), 29S (151-29 Bus) & 60 (610-778) – Milling & paving -expect delays.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

Route 26 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes may result in delays.

Route 609 – Road closed 8/7-8/21 for mainline pipe replacement. Detour via 460 and 24.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 and 60 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 678 over Rock Island Creek – Structure rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-Sept.

Route 737 – Crew will lay stone on rural rustic project. Delays possible.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 24 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes. Traffic pattern changes.

Route 682 (24-691) – Milling, paving and rumble strips. Expect delays.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strips installation underway.

Route 603 (684-744) – Closed Aug. 12-Sept. 27 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 603, 607, and back to 603.

Route 633, Craftons Gate AHQ and various routes, Phenix AHQ – Crews will work pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will perform shoulder work at various locations.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, boom axe and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Long line painting occurring.

Route 60 – Paving operations, including centerline rumble strips installation.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, make drainage repairs, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 344 (613-720), Scottsburg –Alternating lane closures starting 8/5 for approximately 3 weeks for large pipe replacement.

Route 600 (746-92) – Bridge rehabilitation 8/5-10/4/19. Detour via 778, 746 and back to 600.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Bethel & Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Bethel & Volens AHQs – Crews will boom axe at various locations.

Cluster Springs & Volens AHQs – Crews will mow at various locations.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Bridge over railroad closed. Detour in place. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.

Nelson County:

Route 6 (151-29) – Milling, paving and rumble strips 7 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 29 N & S at Route 655 – Construction of turn lanes underway.

Route 151 at Route 664 – Turn lane construction, 7 am – 7 pm (M-F). Expect delays.

Route 655N at 29 – Closed 7/25-9/1 for construction of left turn lane. Detour 855, 671 to 655.

Route 686 over North Fork Tye River (56-687) –Closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 685W, 56E and back to 686.

Route 721 – Rural Rustic project make result in delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29, Rondo AHQ and Kentuck AHQ – Crews will do pipe replacements on secondary routes.

Route 40 and other locations, Gretna AHQ Route 626, Rondo AHQ and Mt. Airy AHQ – Crews will perform surface work.

Route 58 (Halifax/Pittsylvania County line to Whispering Pines Road) – Crew will widen shoulders, install rumble strips, and upgrade guardrail.

Route 609, Gretna AHQ – Crew will repair washout.

Route 662 (707 – 713) – Road, bridge replacement. Detour via 701 and 640. Est. comp. Oct. 11.

Route 687, Mt. Airy AHQ; Route 794, Gretna AHQ; and Brosville AHQ – Crews will work ditches.

Route 745 (719 – 863) – Closed – culvert replacement. Est. comp. Aug. 16. Detour via 863, 744, 719 and back to 745.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway; long line painting.

Route 622 (360-624) – Road closure starting Aug. 7 for bridge and approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. July 2020.

Route 628 (632-360) – Closed July 8-Aug 23 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 628, 632, 630, 360 and back 628.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces and shoulders.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.

