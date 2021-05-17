Luxury gift best-sellers for 2021: Benigna Parfums, La Mer creams, exclusive Memo Paris and more

In today’s rapidly changing world environmental factors and lifestyle choices can have a huge impact on the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Our fast-paced lifestyles often leave little time for indulgence, let alone finding the perfect luxury gift for that special someone. From fragrances to luxurious creams, prepare to be spoiled.

Must-have fragrances

Jimmy Choo: Signature

This sexy and unique bouquet brings in mystical notes with tyger orchid and toffee caramel. An energetic fragrance that lifts from the body in a sweet orange and pear nectar with underlying hints of Indonesian patchouli. It smells almost like biting into an exotic pear.

Benigna Parfums: Escape Velocity

A fresh, floral fragrance with dramatic notes of white rose, Bulgarian rose, bergamot and lemon. Bold touches of sheer musk, heliotrope and resinous wood gives this gender neutral fragrance a fresh, uplifting floral appeal. Uniquely presented in a hand-cut crystal flacon adorned with Swarovski crystals inlaid around the 24-karat gold-plated neck, Escape Velocity masterfully combines contrasting ideas into a beautiful, refillable gift.

Memo Paris: Inlé

Forming part of the Les Échappées collection this fragrance is inspired by secrets and special places. With notes of jasmine, mate and osmanthus absolutes this fragrance will transport the wearer to a place of tranquility, reminding us of Asian orchards and opulence.

Tom Ford: Black Orchid

Embodying drama and sophistication Black Orchid combines the deep and heady base notes of black truffle, spicy bergamot and black orchid with drops of amber, dark chocolate and incense. The initial jasmine and gardenia subtly gives way to bodler, darker scents that characterize this fragrance. The unisex bottle embodies the essence of old Hollywood red carpet sophistication.

Calvin Klein: Euphoria

Right away the unique bottle demands a second glance. This woody and warm fragrance with fruity notes commands attention. Combining notes of pomegranate, persimmon, amber, black violet and mahogany this fragrance is guaranteed to create a lasting impression, both when worn or gifted.

Decadent creams and serums

La Mer: Genaissance de la Mer The Serum Essence

With a twice daily application this serum essence will help to rejuvenate the skin and combat lines, imperfection and the ravages of time. Resulting in a more polished, even and refined complexion this serum is formulated without parabens, sulfates or phthalates and contains the patented Crystal Miracle Broth and Genaissance Fermet.

Sisley: Sisleÿa L’Integral Anti-Age Eye And Lip Contour

Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers this cream will help to fight against the visible signs of aging. Containing Persian Acacia and Lindera extracts, this eye and lip cream is designed to re-energize the eye contour and reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

Giorgio Armani: Crema Nera Extrema

Pleasing to the eye and skin this formulation contains a careful mix of beautifying elixirs that will address issues such as loss of firmness, dark spots, dryness. Peach kernel oil in combination with Armani-patented ingredients will leave your skin supple, soft and incredibly luxurious. The obsidian glass housing and carefully selected ingredients makes Crema Nera Extrema the perfect reason to pamper yourself or someone special.

La Prairie: White Caviar Crème Extraordinare

This lavish cream is infused with a potent brightening serum that will help to fight the appearance of discoloration and age spots. Years of intensive research went into finding the most powerful brightening agent, Lumidose, which was identified by the scientists at La Prairie as the most effective of its kind. The decadence does not end there, though! White Caviar also contains golden caviar that provides firming benefits.

Clé de Peau Beauté La Crème

Housed in a masterpiece of a jar this exquisite, high-performance cream will visibly firm and tighten the skin for a youthful and radiant appearance. A special formulation with delicate silk and pearl elements moisturize and retexturize the skin. The rich texture of this cream quickly imparts intensive active ingredients to target problem areas and optimise skin vitality. With improved skin elasticity and reduced signs of aging, you will soon look as youthful as you feel.

The practice of gifting fragrance is as old as perfumery itself. With so many choices available in the market it can become hard to find that perfect fragrance. A good guideline to help you find your signature scent is to try out three scents at a time and see how the scent evolves after a few hours. Don’t be afraid to try new fragrances, but it is advised to start out with lighter scents first. Try light, fruity scents first before moving into heavy, musky scents. Refillable bottles are a great choice as these perfumes not only lets the wearer smell great, but helps to reduce the environmental impact of disposable perfume bottles as well.

