Lumos Networks to relocate Waynesboro retail store

Lumos Networks will be opening a new retail location to serve Waynesboro and Augusta County customers. The new store, located at 400 Tiffany Drive on the north end of the shopping plaza just across from the Waynesboro Walmart, will open on Monday, Nov. 25.

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and a drop box will be available for customers to make payments after hours.

The existing retail location located at 2704 W Main Street will close on Friday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m.

“We are excited to serve our local customers with a more convenient retail location,” said Rob Cale, senior director of marketing at Lumos Networks. “The modernized design will highlight personal service and provide for an outstanding shopping experience. We invite our retail guests to interact with our services, discuss their home or business telecommunications needs, make payments, upgrade equipment, or get expert answers from our highly trained professional staff.”

Lumos Networks is a fiber-based Local Exchange Carrier and part of Segra, one of the largest independent fiber bandwidth companies in the U.S. The company has provided integrated telecommunications services to rural Virginia markets since 1897, and the portfolio includes high-speed residential and business-class broadband Internet, digital television, digital voice, and managed Wi-Fi services. Local, professional customer care supports the full suite of services.

For additional information, visit www.lumosnetworks.com.

