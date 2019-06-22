Louisa County High School honored for teen-related traffic crash, fatality prevention efforts

Louisa County High School was among the 17 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Banquet held Wednesday at JMU.

Louisa County High School’s YOVASO club was honored in three categories including: Occupant Protection, Club of the Year, and Outstanding Club of the Year. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers were also recognized for their ongoing support of YOVASO and youth traffic safety initiatives.

Lt. Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Bureau of Field Operations Director for the Virginia State Police, joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2018-2019 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers. The theme for the 2019 awards ceremony was “A Night with the Stars: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving” to celebrate Virginia’s outstanding traffic safety advocates.

Occupant Protection Award: Louisa County High School In recognition of a member club’s outstanding programs and activities to encourage safety belt use among youth and teens. Award may recognize one exceptional program or a body of work.

In recognition of a member club’s outstanding programs and activities to encourage safety belt use among youth and teens. Award may recognize one exceptional program or a body of work. YOVASO Club of the Year: Louisa County High School In recognition of a member club for establishing and setting the standard for best practices in peer-led youth traffic safety programs. Award recognizes excellence in student leadership and club development, community outreach, engagement of the student body, effectiveness of programming, and participation in YOVASO campaigns and retreats

In recognition of a member club for establishing and setting the standard for best practices in peer-led youth traffic safety programs. Award recognizes excellence in student leadership and club development, community outreach, engagement of the student body, effectiveness of programming, and participation in YOVASO campaigns and retreats Outstanding Club Recognition: Louisa County High School In recognition of member clubs that have previously received the Club of the Year Award and continue to maintain the same high level of performance and best practices for peer-to-peer traffic safety programs. Clubs that are recognized for continued excellence will receive an Outstanding Club plaque during the first year of achieving this status. For each subsequent year of achieving this honor, clubs will receive a ribbon to be attached to the original plaque.

In recognition of member clubs that have previously received the Club of the Year Award and continue to maintain the same high level of performance and best practices for peer-to-peer traffic safety programs. Clubs that are recognized for continued excellence will receive an Outstanding Club plaque during the first year of achieving this status. For each subsequent year of achieving this honor, clubs will receive a ribbon to be attached to the original plaque. School Resource Officers of the Year: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers In recognition of an SRO’s ongoing support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. YOVASO has existed since 2001 and works with high and middle schools across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google