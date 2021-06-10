Longwood adds interior presence in Geassy Germano

Longwood women’s basketball coach Rebecca Tillett announced Wednesday the addition of Geassy Germano to the team’s roster, adding yet another talented student-athlete with championship experience to a deep and tested group heading into 2021-22.

Germano, who hails from Americana, Sao Paolo, Brazil, boasts international experience that includes time on the Brazilian National Team from 2014-17. The 6’1 forward most recently played in the NJCAA National Tournament with a top 25 Iowa Western Community College squad. She started all 25 games for the Reivers and had one of her best games of the season to help secure Iowa Western’s spot in the NJCAA Tournament, tallying 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the team’s District Championship win on April 10.

“I chose Longwood University because of how close I became with coaching staff and how much of a home environment it felt like when talking with them,” Germano said. “We shared a bunch of the same goals and I truly believe I can have a great impact on the program. I want to make these last few years of college something special, and with my amazing teammates and coaching staff we’re in it for something great.”

Over the course of the season, the Sao Paolo, Brazil native averaged 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for a squad that ranked as high as 22nd in the NJCAA rankings during the season and went 22-3. She knocked down better than 60 percent of her shots for a team that won the Region XI championship and put together a 16-game winning streak during the course of the season.

She began her collegiate career at Southern Utah where she played in 27 games while also being named to the Big Sky All-Academic team.

In high school, Germano helped lead Friendship Christian School to the NCCSA state title in 2018, with the team posting a 19-1 record.

“Geassy has so many of the qualities we look for when recruiting,” said Tillett, who is entering her fourth season as the head coach at Longwood. “She is family-oriented, driven, joyful in the pursuit of excellence, and a good teammate. Women who bring championship experience have powerful voices in high pressure moments of competition. Geassy’s championship experience in high school and at Iowa Western will help us on our continued mission to elevate the program. She is a versatile post who fits our style of play, and she brings the defensive mindset that our staff believed was critical to add this offseason. Geassy has a maturity about the way she views the world and athletics that is beyond her years. It is exciting to think that this class is finalized and that it is time to come together and begin the journey of the 2021-2022 season.”

Germano is part of an incoming group that features Southeast Missouri Transfer Briana Johns along with freshmen Kennedy Calhoun, Cayla Copeland, Jael Hall and Isabel Tillett. They will join a team that returns eight players from the 2020-21 roster, including the team’s top five scorers that are coming off a historic season that saw the team post its highest Big South finish (No. 3), best Big South winning percentage (.667), and highest overall winning percentage (.560) while also tying the program record for overall wins (14) since joining the Big South in 2012-13.

