Local school breakfast, lunch options during COVID-19 break

Augusta County

Beginning Tuesday, Augusta County Public Schools will begin providing meals to any student during the coronavirus school closure. Grab and go breakfast and lunch meals will be available for pick up at all Augusta County elementary schools, Beverley Manor Middle School and Buffalo Gap High School from 9-11 a.m.

These bagged breakfasts and lunches will be available on a daily basis.

ACPS families will be allowed to visit the most convenient location. ACPS students/parents will need to provide the student’s name, grade, and school when they arrive.

Each student/parent may pick up two days’ worth of food per visit to the school.

If a family is unable to visit a school location to pick up meals, the school system will attempt to deliver bagged meals to the bus stop associated with your residence beginning Wednesday.

Deliveries by school bus are currently scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings each week. To receive meal deliveries, ACPS families will need to contact one school (if children attend more than one school) by 3 p.m. the day before if you would like the meals to be delivered.

When you call, please be prepared to provide: student name, school, address and phone number for all of your children.

For details, please go online www.augusta.k12.va.us to view detailed information or contact their school.

Staunton

Staunton City Schools will provide grab and go breakfast and lunch service for each child in your family at the following pick-up location:

Shelburne Middle School Front Entrance

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Dates: Week 1 – March 18 and 20

Week 2 – March 23, 25 and 27

* For health reasons, participants will be required to leave the site immediately after picking up the meals.

No application or income verification will be required. Staunton City Schools is an equal opportunity provider.

Waynesboro

With the school closing for COVID-19, all area children age 18 and under will be offered breakfast and lunch. The School Nutrition Department and the Transportation Department have created a plan, which is listed below, to get this done.

Meals will be available for pick up from 9-11 a.m. starting on Tuesday. To plan accordingly, the school system needs to know how many parents would like to utilize this service, so parents are being asked to fill out this quick Google Form.

It is helpful even if you are not requesting meals that you fill out this form.

Children must be present to collect meals. All children aged 18 and under are eligible for this service.

When a child picks up meals, a breakfast and lunch option will be included.

Regular meal schedule will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (including the regularly scheduled Spring Break). The only exception is for Tuesday. When you pick-up on Monday, enough food for Tuesday will be included. When you pick-up on Wednesday, enough food for Thursday will be included.

HAVE TO FILL OUT A GOOGLE FORM: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScLz-gzkklVRUgUxBRsD0csTdx_Qz0VG6j096PvpLD7oDgk7Q/viewform

