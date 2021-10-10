Local author works with big names in fishing on new children’s book

Local author Joshua Mutters has written a book designed to entertain as well as to inspire those that read it to get outdoors.

Let’s Go Fishing features 25 different types of freshwater fish as well as techniques used to catch them. The book also features a diverse group of characters which was of great importance to Mutters.

“It was incredibly important to me that every kid that reads the book would see a character that they could identify with participating in the sport of fishing,” Mutters said.

Fishing legend Jimmy Houston and Bassmaster champion Mike Iaconelli contributed to the foreword for the book.

“Let’s Go Fishing is a wonderful book that makes it fun for kids to learn about all the freshwater fish species and introduces them to fishing and being in the outdoors. I’m really excited to be a part of it,” Iaconelli said.

Mutters is working with Iaconelli and his charity The Ike Foundation, in addition to other charities, to donate copies of the book to kids.

The book will be available for preorder on Kickstarter through the link www.letsgofishingbook.com. Aside from just preordering the book, there are also many other great options for purchase, which Kickstarter calls rewards. Some of the rewards include donation options, getting your child’s name in the book, and even turning your child into a book character.