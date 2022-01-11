Loaded 2022 Liberty home football schedule proving to be good for business

The Flames Ticket Office has already received deposits for more than 1,500 Liberty football season tickets for the 2022 season, which features the best home schedule in program history.

Liberty’s 2022 home football schedule is spotlighted by games against ACC and in-state foe Virginia Tech on Nov. 19 and future Big 12 Conference member BYU on Oct. 22.

The 2022 home slate opens with a Sept. 10 matchup against UAB, who finished the 2021 season 9-4 after knocking off No. 12 BYU in the Independence Bowl. The Flames will also host Akron (Sept. 24), Gardner-Webb (Oct. 15) and New Mexico State (Nov. 26).

Season tickets deposits for the 2022 football season are currently only available for sale to Flames Club members and 2021 football season ticket holders.

With the anticipated high interest in the matchup against Virginia Tech, the Flames Ticket Office does not expect to sell single-game tickets for the game against the Hokies because Flames Nation will purchase all available season tickets.

The guaranteed way for Flames Nation to watch Liberty take on Virginia Tech at Williams Stadium in 2022 will be to purchase season tickets.

The Flames Ticket Office continues to take deposits for the upcoming 2022 football season. Fans are currently able to place a $50 deposit per seat by calling the Flames Ticket Office at 434-582-SEAT (7328).

Liberty is just one of five FBS teams in the country who have won a bowl game each of the last three seasons, joining Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana.

The Flames capped off an 8-5 season with a convincing 56-20 win over Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl on a nationally televised game on ESPN in Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 18.

Liberty, in its third year of full FBS eligibility, earned its third straight bowl victory. The Flames, who also won the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in 2019 and 2020, join Appalachian State (2015-20) as the only teams to win bowl games in each of their first three years after transitioning to FBS from FCS.

Liberty has now won eight or more games for the 13th season in program history, including all three seasons under Flames Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze.

Flames Nation continued to fill Williams Stadium throughout the 2021 season, including all premium seating areas being sold out for the entire season.

Join the Flames Club (www.LibertyFlamesClub.org) today to become a part of the fastest rising football program in the country and prepare yourself for the excitement of the 2022 season.

