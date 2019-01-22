Live Coverage: #3 UVA hosts Wake Forest in ACC Tuesday Night Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #3 UVA (16-1, 4-1 ACC) faces Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4 ACC) tonight at 8 p.m. at JPJ.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Wake Forest game will be televised on the Regional Sports Network and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of Jan. 21, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.9 ppg), turnovers per game (8.8), fewest turnovers (150) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (24.6%), third in scoring margin (21.1), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65), fifth in field goal percentage defense (37.8%) and winning percentage (94.1%), eighth in free throw percentage (76.9%), ninth in fewest fouls (260), 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.7%), 20th in personal fouls per game (15.3) and 30th in rebound margin (6.2).
- As of Jan. 21, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (45.5%), eighth in minutes (33.4) and 12th in scoring (15.2).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (4.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9), eighth in 3-point percentage (40%), 10th in steals (1.7) and 20th in minutes (31.2).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks sixth in field goal percentage (52.7%), ninth in free throw shooting (80.3%) and 14th in scoring (14.6).
- Braxton Key ranks 23rd in rebounding (5.6).
- The Cavaliers have been ranked in the AP top six in 21 consecutive polls.
- UVA has been ranked in the AP for 27 straight polls and has been ranked in the top 10 in each of the past 23 polls.