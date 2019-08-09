Liberty women’s soccer reports for preseason

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 12:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty women’s soccer is in full swing of its preseason as they reported for camp this week. The Lady Flames are in full training, highlighted by their Red vs. White scrimmage at 5 p.m., this Saturday at Osborne Stadium.

“It (preseason) has been good,” said head coach Lang Wedemeyer. “These first few days are a lot of review and a lot of teaching. You are trying to get the young and new players acclimated to your system defensively and offensively. We have less than two weeks before our first game, so it’s a fast turnaround to be put the pieces in place.”

The Lady Flames are currently going through two-a-days, along with classroom sessions each day, learning in the film room. Liberty returns a squad that finished fifth in the ASUN Conference with a 5-3 record during league play. Wedemeyer returns 18 letter winners, including ASUN All-Conference selections Cora Duininck, Madison Ellis, Gabrielle Farrell and Zoe Gaffney. Liberty also adds nine newcomers to the team, including North Carolina transfer, Nicole Crutchfield, who played in last season’s NCAA College Cup Championship.

The team motto this year is “All In” and is noticeable around the team, as it is printed on the back of their practice uniforms and said once the team breaks huddle.

“I think what sticks out to me is that no matter what we are all in it together,” senior Sierra Lam said. “When we are going through the hard times (like the fitness test) and going through the good times, it makes it even better when you are all in it together and you know that you gave it everything you had.”

Liberty’s intrasquad scrimmage will be one of three tune ups leading into the 2019 season. Next week,the Lady Flames will play in two exhibition games starting on Aug. 14 at Longwood and ending on Aug. 17, as Liberty welcomes ACC opponent Clemson to Osborne Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...