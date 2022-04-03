Liberty oops Jacksonville, 6-2, in Game 2 on Saturday

Published Sunday, Apr. 3, 2022, 9:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Liberty Flames dropped the Jacksonville Dolphins, 6-2, Saturday evening at John Sessions Stadium to even their ASUN series at 1-1.

Liberty pitchers set the tone for the night, combining to limit Jacksonville to two runs on four hits in the contest. The five Flames struck out 16 and walked two batters.

Liberty right-fielder Aaron Anderson had a game-high three hits. The Jacksonville, Fla., native also had an RBI and a run scored in the contest. Shortstop Jake Lazzaro tied the game in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single.

The Flames move to 17-8 overall and 4-4 in ASUN play. Jacksonville drops to 14-11 and 2-6 in the ASUN.

Like this: Like Loading...