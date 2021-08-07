Liberty hoops begins five-day tour of Puerto Rico

Liberty began a five-day trip to Puerto Rico on Friday, with an itinerary that features three exhibition games against the LBP All Stars and UCB.

This will be Liberty’s first offseason trip since 2016, when Liberty made its way to Costa Rica.

Every four years, the NCAA permits teams to embark on an overseas tour and gain experience by competing against international teams in exhibition games.

Leading up to the trip, teams are allowed 10 practices.

Liberty returns three starters from last year’s squad including ASUN Player of the Year, Darius McGhee. The Flames went 23-6 and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Liberty looks to incorporate six newcomers during its trip to Puerto Rico in Stephen Burggraf, Gabriel McKay, DJ Moore, Brody Peebles, Bryson Spell and Joseph Venzant.