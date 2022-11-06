Liberty Football: #23 Flames hold off furious late rally, defeat Arkansas, 21-19

Liberty’s one loss this season came on a failed two-point play with a minute to go at Wake Forest. Saturday at Arkansas, the 23rd-ranked Flames got a stop on a Razorbacks’ two-point try to preserve a 21-19 win.

Liberty (8-1) led 21-0 before Arkansas rallied, scoring twice in the fourth quarter, the second score, an 8-yard TD pass from KJ Jefferson to Trey Knox, getting the score to 21-19 with 1:11 left.

Jefferson kept on the two-point play, and initially appeared to score, but the officials ruled that he had been stopped inches short, and the call stood upon review.

It was the first win for Liberty over an SEC opponent, the latest in a season of firsts for the Liberty program.

Johnathan Bennett moved to 5-0 as the Flames’ starting quarterback, finishing the day by completing 15-of-25 pass attempts for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

Shedro Louis paced the Flames with 15 carries for 57 yards.

Demario Douglas posted his sixth career 100-yard game and third on the season, leading all receivers with seven catches for 145 yards and one of Liberty’s three receiving touchdowns.

Durrell Johnson finished the game with a career-high nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks for a loss of 16 yards.

Liberty, who ranked No. 4 in the country in tackles for loss, finished the game with a season-best 14 tackles for a loss of 57 total yards.