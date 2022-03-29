Liberty coach Ritchie McKay set to coach at Reese’s College All-Star Game

Published Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, 5:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty men’s basketball head coach Ritchie McKay has been selected to coach in the Reese’s College All-Star Game at the NCAA Final Four this week in New Orleans.

This is the first time that a Liberty coach has been selected to coach in the Reese’s College All-Star Game. The game has taken place since 2009 as McKay joins Dennis Gates, the head coach of Missouri, to coach in this year’s event. McKay just finished his ninth season at Liberty overall and his seventh consecutive season for the Flames, ending the season with a 22-11 record. McKay led the Flames to its sixth straight 20-win season, as Liberty has the third most wins in the country in the last four seasons with 104 victories.

The game will take place on Friday, April 1, at 3:35 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome, host of the 2022 NCAA Final Four.

Like this: Like Loading...