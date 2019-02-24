Liberty Baseball: Flames top Blue Hens, 8-1

For the second straight day, a pitching duo lead the Liberty Flames past the Delaware Blue Hens, 8-1, Saturday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Right-handers Joseph Adametz and Garret Price stymied the Delaware bats throughout the contest, combining to allow an unearned run on six hits.

Liberty designated hitter Drew Baughman led all players with two hits and two RBI in the contest.

The Flames, winners of three straight contests, move to 4-2 on the season. The Blue Hens fall to 0-5.

