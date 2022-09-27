Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
lets talk about chips senators visit to virginia tech highlights need for workforce pipeline
Local

Let’s talk about CHIPS: Senator’s visit to Virginia Tech highlights need for workforce pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Senator Mark Warner met with researchers and executives at Virginia Tech on September 22 to discuss the CHIPS and Science Act for America. Courtesy of Virginia Tech.

Sen. Mark Warner visited Virginia Tech on Sept. 22 to meet with researchers and executives to brainstorm the creation of a workforce pipeline.

Creating Helping Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science for America Act will get the United States back into the semiconductor game by investing in and supporting the manufacture of semiconductors, as well as research, development and supply chain security.

Semiconductor manufacturers will need employees to make that dream a reality.

Warner visited the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, according to a press release, and spoke with researchers and executives from the College of Engineering, the Virginia Tech Office of Research and Innovation and the Center for Economic and Community Engagement to brainstorm how to create a pipeline of students ready to fill in-demand research and development, as well as manufacturing jobs after graduation.

Chair of the Intelligence Committee, Warner worked in the technology sector before his political career in Virginia began. He praised the university for its work to unite the public and private sectors through research and industry in Blacksburg and at the Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

“Our nation must maintain international leadership in advancing technology,” Warner said. “The CHIPS and Science Act is a huge step forward. Virginia Tech is doing groundbreaking work in this area, and it’s exciting to learn more about opportunities to collaborate.”

Masoud Agah, a Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) faculty member and Virginia Microelectronics Consortium Professor of Engineering, attended the CHIPS roundtable. Agah is developing a skin sensor to detect volatile organic compounds emitted from human skin for biomarker discovery and disease diagnoses.

Luke Lester, Roanoke Electric Steel Professor and ECE department head, according to the press release, noted the important role that semiconductor chips play in a variety of electrical and computer engineering components and research projects.

“Much of the electrical and computer engineering profession is based around making components smaller and more efficient,” Lester said. “Semiconductor chips can be found in vehicles, smartphones and medical devices and are also being used to develop improved technologies for data centers. Components that are ubiquitous and touch the lives of people every day.”

Four ECE faculty members were recently awarded a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant to support transformative research that fuels progress in engineering applications with high societal impacts. The program is focusing this year on future semiconductor technologies.

Julia M. Ross, the Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering at Virginia Tech, also attended the roundtable.

“Conversations like this will help us implement innovative research and cutting-edge curriculum that prepare our students for careers related to the CHIPS Act,” Ross said. “The legislation’s goal of creating manufacturing jobs, as well as expanded research and development, touches many of our students and faculty here at Virginia Tech, and we look forward to maximizing its positive impact.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Zack Gelof UVA Baseball

How To Bet On Baseball in West Virginia | Best West Virginia Sportsbooks For MLB Betting
deeksha
brooklyn nets
,

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant address ‘uncertainty’ around the Brooklyn Nets
Chris Graham

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said Monday that his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 cost him $100 million. It also almost cost the Nets Kevin Durant.

uva baseball

How To Bet On Baseball in Washington | Best Washington Sportsbooks For MLB Betting
deeksha

Washington’s representative at the MLB, the Seattle Mariners have been impressive this season standing second in their division. If you’re interested, check out our guide below on how to bet on the MLB in Washington. How to bet on Baseball in Washington BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the MLB. Here...

MLB Prop Bets and MLB Player Props Tonight

How To Bet On Baseball in Montana | Best Montana Sportsbooks For MLB Betting
Varun
MLB Picks

How To Bet On Baseball in Missouri | Best Missouri Sportsbooks For MLB Betting
Varun
MLB Player Props

How To Bet On Baseball in Mississippi | Best Mississippi Sportsbooks For MLB Betting
Varun
MLB Player Props

How To Bet On Baseball in Minnesota | Best Minnesota Sportsbooks For MLB Betting
Varun