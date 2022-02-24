Learn more about Community Gardens at Embrace at Lunch-and-Learn event

The Community Gardens at Embrace have been providing approximately 1,000 pounds of fresh produce annually for local food pantries to distribute to food-insecure neighbors.

Those interested in learning more about the gardens volunteer opportunities, and other ways of supporting this critical community outreach can take part in a free spaghetti Lunch-and-Learn on Saturday, March 5, from 1-3 p.m.

Local residents and families will also have the opportunity sign up for private growing spaces at the gardens.

The event will be held at Embrace – A Center for Community, located at 932 Fir Street, Waynesboro.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be followed including masking for unvaccinated participants.

In addition to the food produced for local food pantries, the gardens, located in the Wayne Hills neighborhood near Kate Collins Middle School and the Waynesboro Public Schools’ preschool campus, have been providing growing space for families who may not have space for their own gardens, and demonstration gardens for Virginia Cooperative Extension’s SuperPantry program.

Neighbors and volunteers from across the SAW region help maintain the gardens. The gardens were initially planted by youth from Main Street United Methodist Church in 2018 as a series of 10 raised beds. Since then, the gardens have expanded to include 25 raised beds and an in-ground garden.

The gardens represent a growing partnership of community organizations including Embrace Waynesboro, Main Street United Methodist Church, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Jones Gardens, Allegheny Mountain Institute, and others.

For information about the event or the gardens, or to make lunch reservations, contact Kaye Shaner at bstiltne@vt.edu or by calling (540) 245-5750.

Information on Embrace can be found at EmbraceWaynesboro.org and the Embrace Waynesboro Community Gardens Facebook page.