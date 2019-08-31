Lawson gem doesn’t hold up in Squirrels loss

Brandon Lawson did not allow a hit through 6.2 innings, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels could not hold on to the lead, falling, 5-3, to the Bowie Baysox on Friday in front of 8,059 fans at The Diamond.

Lawson held Bowie (76-61-45-25) hitless into the seventh innings, before yielding a two-out, solo home run to Cedric Mullins. It was the longest no-hit bid of the season by a Flying Squirrels pitcher. Lawson gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit, striking out four, walking four and hitting two batters in his final start of the season.

After trimming it to a one-run game in the seventh, the Baysox took the lead in the eighth with three runs on two hits and an error. With Yusniel Diaz at first, Mason McCoy hit a sharp line drive to center field that Heliot Ramos fielded and fired to second to attempt to get a force out at second base. Ryan Howard dropped Ramos’ throw to allow Diaz to reach second base safely. It was the fourth error of the game for Richmond.

Jesmuel Valentin followed with an RBI double against Rodolfo Martinez (Loss, 1-2) to tie the game. After a pitching change, Preston Palmeiro brought in the go-ahead runs with a two-run single.

Richmond (52-83, 29-40) brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth inning against Luis Gonzalez (Win, 2-1), but Cristian Alvarado (Save, 13) struck out Zach Houchins to end the inning. Alvarado retired the Flying Squirrels in order in the ninth to end the game.

Bowie took an early lead in the first inning without a hit when Mullins drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an error by Howard.

Richmond jumped in front in the third against Tyler Herb. Gio Brusa started the inning with a double and scored on a single by Howard. Johneshwy Fargas reached on an error later in the inning that allowed Howard to score and gave the Flying Squirrels the lead, 2-1.

The Flying Squirrels extended their lead in the fifth. Fargas bunted for a hit, stole second base and reached third on a throwing error, and later scored on a double by Jacob Heyward.

It was the 49th stolen base of the season for Fargas, tying him with Kelby Tomlinson for the most steals in a single season in franchise history.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday when right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-2, 7.08 ERA) faces right-hander Cody Sedlock (1-2, 4.20 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

