Latest on COVID-19 case, hospitalization numbers at Augusta Health

Published Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021, 5:08 pm

Over the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 91 new positive cases diagnosed though Augusta Health testing sites.

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at the regional hospital is 59, and with anticipation that the local surge will continue through the end of September, the expectation is that the census could pass the 100 mark.

How to help slow the spread and lower the projections: Please vaccinate, wear masks indoors even if vaccinated, wash hands frequently and stay socially distant from others when possible. COVID vaccinations are the still the most effective and lasting way to prevent COVID infections in our community, and the best defense against serious illness and death.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Thursday: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome until 6 p.m. This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on augustahealth.com

This is a dual Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson clinic. Anyone age 12 and older may receive Pfizer vaccine; Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine available to those age 18 and older and administered if available. The link is open on augustahealth.com Friday: Pfizer/Modern Third Dose Booster Clinic. For moderately and severely immunocompromised only. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 12 noon. It must be at least 28 days since the second dose of vaccine. Please bring Vaccination Record Card or record of previous vaccination. The link is open on augustahealth.com.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.