Last Podcast on the Left – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour coming to The Paramount

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 10:19 am

The Paramount Theater welcomes Last Podcast on the Left – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour live on The Paramount’s stage on Friday, Nov, 19 at 8 p.m.

Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror — as hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more.

Whether it’s cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.

Tickets for this event will go on pre-sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members and Paramount Members on Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333.