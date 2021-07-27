Landes named to leadership role with Court Clerk’s Association

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes was recently selected to serve as the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association Legislative Committee co-chairman.

Landes is one of 18 members of the Committee from across Virginia. He also serves on the VCCA Public Relations Committee.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve as a co-chairman of the Legislative Committee for the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association,” Landes said. “I look forward to utilizing my 24 years of service in the House of Delegates to assist the offices of the clerk of circuit court concerning both budgetary and legislative issues that come before the Virginia General Assembly each session.”

“The Virginia Court Clerk’s Association is happy to have selected Steve as one of our three co-chairs for the Legislative Committee,” said Kristen N. Nelson, clerk of York County/Poquoson Circuit Court, and incoming VCCA president. “He will join two long-term and experienced clerks of circuit court to help guide the VCCA’s legislative agenda during sessions of the General Assembly.”

Landes was sworn in as the 17th clerk of circuit court for the County of Augusta after winning a special election in November 2019. Before being elected as clerk of court he represented the 25th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, which includes portions of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties for twelve terms. He was chairman of the House Education Committee, and vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. In addition, he was a member of the Rules and Privileges and Elections Committees.