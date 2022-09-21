Menu
Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke
Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke

Rebecca Barnabi
North American Specialty Laminations LLC will build a 57,000-square-foot production facility in Roanoke County.

The company is a leader in North America for differentiated lamination solutions for the building products industry, according to a press release, and will invest $2 million in establishing a mid-Atlantic operation. The Roanoke facility will create 44 jobs at 5185 Benois Road, and serve NASL’s east/southeast customers.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline in the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the company’s new facility will boost the regional economy, and “will benefit from abundant utilities, lower electric rates and a strong and dedicated workforce.”

A profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing company since 1999, NASL serves the global window, door, cabinet, furniture and architectural millwork industries. The company is headquartered in Osseo, Wisconsin. Jobs at the new facility are supported by the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“With our extensive analysis, we selected Virginia for its consistent pro-business stance, progressive supporting programs and skilled workforce in the greater Roanoke Area,” NASL CEO Doug Rende said in the press release.

Paul Mahoney, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, said the company’s decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke “confirms Roanoke’s building industry sector, the strength of our transportation logistics and the reliability of a skilled workforce.”

