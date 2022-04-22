Labour’s first Double-A homer propels Richmond to Game 2 win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a double-header against the Erie SeaWolves Thursday night at UPMC Park, dropping the first game, 3-2, before launching three home runs in Game 2 to take a 8-3 victory.

The SeaWolves (6-6) produced a walk-off 3-2 victory in game one before the Flying Squirrels (7-5) had a go-ahead, three-run homer from Franklin Labour in the seventh inning of Game 2.

Game 1

Win: Gerson Moreno (Win, 1-0)

Loss: Frank Rubio (0-1)

TOG: 1:57

Box Score

After a game-tying RBI double by Will Wilson in the top of the seventh, the Erie SeaWolves answered with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the inning and defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Frank Rubio (Loss, 0-1) allowed a walk and a single to open the inning. The Flying Squirrels elected to intentionally walk Kerry Carpenter, who was 2-for-2 in the game, to load the bases with no outs. Luis Carpio lined a pitch into left field for a walk-off single.

In the second inning, Quincy Nieporte lifted a solo home run to right field that put the SeaWolves ahead, 1-0.

Brett Auerbach evened the game, 1-1, with a solo home run to left-center in the fourth inning. It was the third home run for Auerbach this season and the second home run he’s launched in his four previous ballgames.

Erie claimed a 2-1 lead after a solo home run from Dillon Dingler in the sixth inning off Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg. Dahlberg finished his start with a season-high nine strikeouts over 6.0 innings and did not allow a walk.

After Mike Gigliotti reached on an infield single, Wilson soared a double out to right-center that brought Gigliotti home to tie the game 2-2 in the seventh inning. Gerson Moreno (Win, 1-0) stranded Wilson at second base after getting a groundout to snuff a Flying Squirrels comeback.

Game 2

Win: Solomon Bates (2-0)

Loss: J.T. Perez (0-1)

TOG: 2:07

Box Score

With runners at first and second in the seventh, Franklin Labour faced a 1-2 count against J.T. Perez (Loss, 0-1) and crushed a three-run home run to right field that propelled the Flying Squirrels to a 6-3 lead. It was the first Double-A home run for Labour, who has collected seven RBIs over 11 games. Wilson followed with a two-run homer later in the inning that increased the Richmond lead to 8-3.

The SeaWolves opened the scoring in the first with back-to-back RBI singles to take a 2-0 lead against Richmond starter Kei-Wei Teng.

Richmond stormed back with three runs in the fourth inning that put them ahead, 3-2. After Wilson led off the inning with a double, he was brought home on an RBI single from Jacob Heyward. Tyler Fitzgerald blasted his first Double-A home run to right field, a two-run shot off Reese Olson, that gave the Flying Squirrels the lead.

Erie tied the game, 3-3, after a fielding error in the bottom of the fourth.

Solomon Bates (Win, 2-0) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. He struck out the side in the sixth inning.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves will continue the series Friday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse (0-0, 8.59) will get the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Austin Bergner (0-1, 8.10).

The Flying Squirrels next homestand will be April 26-May 1 against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

