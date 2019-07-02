Kyle Guy in double figures in NBA Summer League debut

Kyle Guy scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in his NBA Summer League debut, an 81-77 Sacramento Kings win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Guy, the 2019 Final Four Most Outstanding Player as UVA won its first-ever national championship, played 23 minutes.

The second-round draft pick did struggle handling the ball, committing four turnovers, including turning the ball over on the Kings’ first two possessions.

Guy connected on two of his five three-point attempts in the game, including nailing what turned out to be the go-ahead three with 2:28 left.

a slo-mo Guylight for your viewing pleasure 👌 pic.twitter.com/TfqBlndHrW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 2, 2019

