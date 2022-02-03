Kroger provides access to free non-surgical N95 masks

Customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up free non-surgical N95 masks while supplies last, and associates are also encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Here’s what customers should know:

Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.

In every Kroger Mid-Atlantic store with a pharmacy, simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.

To learn more about the importance of masking, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

To learn how to properly put on and remove the non-surgical N95 mask, visit here and here.

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and

continue our partnership the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster appointment at a local Kroger pharmacy, visit www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.