Kroger now offering Waynesboro customers new Pickup service

Kroger recently launched its online-shopping service, Pickup, at its Waynesboro store, located at 245 Arch Avenue.

Pickup, formerly known as ClickList, offers customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their groceries without ever having to enter the store.

“Many of our customers have told us that Pickup changed their grocery shopping experience for the better, which is why we’re so excited to now offer our Waynesboro customers the chance to complete their shopping online,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We know how busy life can get and that’s a big reason why we always strive to bring customers new time-saving solutions.”

With Pickup, customers select a time to pick up their order with at least four hours’ notice. Orders must be picked up at one of the designated Pickup parking spaces. Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through Pickup, including fresh meat, hot foods, sushi and produce. Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions from being sold through Pickup. Gift cards also cannot be sold through Pickup.

Kroger waives the $4.95 service charge for customer’s first three orders and no minimum purchase is required. The Pickup service at the Arch Avenue store allows customers to use paper coupons from their car, a new convenience that saves even more time for customers.

Kroger began online ordering nearly three years ago in the Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. A total of 80 stores now offer Pickup in the Mid-Atlantic Division.

For more information on Pickup, visit the website https://www.kroger.com/topic/clicklist-2

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google