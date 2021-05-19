Kroger announces update to store mask policy

Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in Kroger stores.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Kroger, and also covers distribution centers, plants and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction.

“Every step of the way, our most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates and customers, and we have consistently leveraged expert guidance and associate and customer feedback to guide our decisions. That focus continues today as we look ahead to a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer.

Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask, and associates in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for healthcare settings.

The store will request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask.

