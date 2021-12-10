Key conditions related to betting bonuses

One of the many privileges of using an online bookmaker or casino is the fact that you will have access to some of the world’s most interesting promotions. Nowadays, iGaming operators try to step up their game and offer as many rewards as possible. Some of the proposals are cross-platform, meaning you can access them even while being on the go. Yet, you can find numerous offers that are only usable if you open the brand’s desktop site or mobile app.

Before you decide which proposal to put to the test, it is imperative to know more information about them. That’s why we’ve decided to point out some of the essential conditions users should be aware of.

You need to make a deposit, verify your account, or download the app to get a particular reward

Even though some people think that bookies will give them all sorts of proposals after registering, this isn’t the case. Instead, online bettors have to do something specific if they want to receive a specific offer. According to Nostrabet, punters can take advantage of the Novibet welcome offer after registering and making a deposit. However, other iGaming companies have different conditions that you must adhere to, such as downloading and installing an app or even completing the KYC process. The latter is usually a lengthy process that requires you to send a copy of your ID card or passport.

Since every promotion is different, online bookmakers and casinos usually include a step-by-step process on how to get them. That’s why it is important to read the Terms and Conditions before you start betting.

To withdraw your bonus, you must complete the rollover requirements

While it is true that some people only use the betting bonuses to have fun, others hope that they can win more money. That’s why one of the most important requirements that people should be aware of is the wagering condition. Usually, each proposal has a rule that requires people to use it several times before being eligible for a withdrawal. This rule’s idea is to “force” people to use their bonuses multiple times because this increases the chances of losing. Those who complete the turnover requirements can withdraw their bonus funds, as well as their winnings.

Besides punting with the bonus funds, you can find loads of iGaming operators that also require people to stake their initial deposit. Usually, sports betting offers have lower wagering requirements than the proposals for the casino because the latter provide more funds.

You should be careful about whether you can use your bonus on every casino game or sport

There are some exceptions, but the majority of iGaming operators won’t allow you to use your reward on everything you are interested in. For example, people who check Nostrabet to learn more about the Novibet welcome offer will see that they can’t complete the rollover requirement if they wager on roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and progressive slots. Sometimes, iGaming sites exclude certain sports, which means that you won’t be able to pull out your winnings if you bet on them.

