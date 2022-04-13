Kentucky Bound, or home party?

Published Wednesday, Apr. 13, 2022, 2:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

At the beginning of May the Kentucky Derby comes to town. It’s arguably a national treasure, best known for celebrities in large hats. Some call it ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports’, but the best part is the celebration around it.

Taking a trip to Kentucky

Many of us have been cooped up the last couple of years, so a day at the races may be the perfect getaway. Besides, what are your stay at home alternatives- genealogy, an online casino, writing a book? That can wait during this unofficial holiday. Don’t let the celebrities fool you, the races are for everyone. There are different areas at different prices, and the infield is casual- so no large hats are expected. Yet, you’ll get a chance to see the rich and famous parade theirs. The infield is on the grass, so bring your own chairs or a picnic blanket. The only downside is, it’s not entirely kid friendly. Kids are allowed, but it can be crowded, and there is drinking. If you are determined to go with kids, it would be safer to choose one of the more high-end areas with seating.

Derby week and beyond

The festivities at Churchill Downs last a week and are called ‘Derby Week’. Opening night is the 30th of April. There are races, morning buffet events and Oaks Day, where the lady horses race. So, it’s easy to find a day that suits your temperament and income. Also, you can find a day event that may be suitable for the whole family. If not that, the whole town, and probably the whole state takes part in the activities. The Kentucky Derby Festival is on in the weeks up to the Derby, featuring fireworks, an air show, a steamboat race, marathons, and a parade. There’s also a Kentucky Derby Museum, and special deals in most restaurants and hotels.

Derby celebrations at home

If it’s too difficult or expensive to go to Kentucky, you can still celebrate at home. There are lots of traditions around the Derby that you could make your own. The food is the easiest, because everyone seems to have their own traditions. Try something new, and something from the Southern Kitchen such as country ham, corn pudding and biscuits. Most importantly, you must have Mint Juleps, made with bourbon, sugar, crushed ice and mint. It won’t be the Kentucky Derby without a garland of roses, and remind everyone to wear their most extravagant hats. Alternatively make DIY garlands and hats. Just have fun. That’s all that matters.

Story by Iris Sabor

Like this: Like Loading...