Justin Robinson named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Virginia Tech senior guard Justin Robinson has been voted the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Duke’s RJ Barrett and North Carolina’s Coby White earned ACC Co-Freshman of the Week accolades.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. The ACC Player of the Week selection is Robinson’s first of the season. Barrett was recognized as the ACC Freshman of the Week for the third time and White for the second time.

Robinson had his best career game in the Hokies’ 78-56 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. The Manassas, Virginia, native scored a career-high 35 points and was a school-record 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the victory. He also had eight assists to give him 548 for his career, moving him past Malcolm Delaney and Bimbo Coles into first place on Virginia Tech’s all-time list.

The nine 3-pointers by Robinson tied for the fourth-best in ACC history, and his 35 points tied for the second-most by a Hokie in an ACC game (trailing only Delaney’s 37 against Clemson in 2009).

In a loss at North Carolina earlier in the week, Robinson scored 17 points and had a team-high six assists. For the week, he was 13-of-19 from the field, including 12-of-17 from 3-point range. He was 14-for-17 from the line with 14 assists.

Duke’s Barrett averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals as No. 2 Duke won at Pitt 79-64 and beat Georgia Tech 66-53 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Barrett scored a game-high 26 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes at Pitt. The freshman from Mississauga, Ontario, followed with his third double-double – 24 points and 11 boards – along with three assists and two steals in 38 minutes in the Georgia Tech win.

Barrett’s 16 20-point games lead the ACC and are two shy of the Duke freshman record for a season (18 by Jabari Parker). He is the ACC’s leading scorer overall (23.9) and second in ACC games (24.1) and is the nation’s second-leading freshman scorer. Barrett has already tied the Duke freshman record with eight 25-point games this season.

White became the first North Carolina player in 18 years to lead the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals in the No. 11 Tar Heels’ 103-82 win over 10th-ranked Virginia Tech. White finished last Monday night’s game with 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. The Goldsboro, North Carolina, native was 9-of-16 from the floor, 5-of-11 from 3-point range and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

White matched his season best with seven boards and had a season-high four steals. White and Nassir Little set a UNC record for points in a game by two freshmen (50). White became the first Tar Heel to ever have at least 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in the same game.