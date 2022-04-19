augusta free press news

‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’: Matt Schaub talks UVA career, NFL, NIL

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Apr. 19, 2022, 1:09 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA all-time great QB Matt Schaub joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk about his college career, his long time in the NFL, post-football life and reconnecting with his alma mater.


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: