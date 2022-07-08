Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to perform at Ting Pavilion in September
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville on Sunday, September 4, at 7 p.m.
The special guest for the show will be Adia Victoria.
Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses an incredible penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song.
Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty. His most recent full-length album, Reunions, is a critically-acclaimed collection of 10 songs that showcase an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence.
In October 2021, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released a new covers album, Georgia Blue. Created to celebrate Georgia’s role in the 2020 election, the record consists of new versions of 13 songs with ties to the state.
Tickets start at $49.
For more information or tickets, visit https://www.tingpavilion.com/events/detail/jason-isbell-and-the-400-unit-2