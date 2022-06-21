Irish Derby Betting News | O’Brien Supplements Oaks Winner Tuesday

The 2022 Irish Derby betting market was shaken up on Tuesday with the aptly-named – Tuesday – who we last saw winning the Epsom Oaks, entering the picture ahead of Saturday’s big horse race at the Curragh racecourse in Ireland.



Epsom Oaks Winner – Tuesday – Supplemented For 2022 Irish Derby

Yes, the Aidan O’Brien camp confirmed that they will be supplementing their recent Epsom Oaks heroine – Tuesday – for this Saturday’s 2022 Irish Derby, as O’Brien goes in search of an incredible 15th success in the Group One race.

Despite O’Brien – at this stage – still having several other entries in the race, that include Epsom Derby 6th Stone Age and recent Royal Ascot winner – Changingoftheguard, top jockey Ryan Moore has also been locked in as Tuesday’s pilot for the 25th June contest.

However, Aidan O’Brien has hinted that the Coral-Eclipse (2nd July) would be the preferred target for Stone Age, which is possibly one of the reasons he’s turned to his star filly – Tuesday – to try and win the Irish Derby.

With the Irish Derby mainly a race for colts, you don’t often see the fillies running here – they prefer to go for the Oaks. The last filly to win the Irish Derby was the Godolphin-owned – Balanchine – in 1994, so Tuesday will be looking to end a 28 year run.

O’Brien has gone on record as saying that he feels his filly has improved a lot since beating Emily Upjohn at Epsom and is ready to face the boys – see what he said below.

Aidan O’Brien told the Racing Post

“She seems to have come out of Epsom well, obviously we haven’t done too much since the Oaks, but anything she has done she has done well.”

“She just came out of the Oaks very well and she has kept progressing with every week that passes since the start of the year.

“I have said all along that she is only going to get better with time given her age but it is one thing saying it, it is another thing doing it on the track. She has done it. Physically every week she has just got stronger and everybody involved with her has been very happy.”

Westover Still Heads Irish Derby Betting

Despite the inclusion into the 2022 Irish Derby betting market, the Ralph Beckett-trained 3 year-old – WESTOVER – is holding firm with the bookmakers at the top of the market and remains the Irish Derby favourite.

He ran on well to land the bronze medal in the English Derby three weeks ago and many feel he’s ready to frank that form and go two places better this Saturday in the Irish version.

He’s so far had just five career runs and is yet to finish out of the first three, with two victories.

That recent run in the Epsom Derby was also Westover’s first try over the longer 1m4f trip, but stayed on really well to suggest it suited. Eagle-eyed racing fans would also have noted that Westover didn’t get the clearest of runs in the Derby, so could have even got closer.

Yes, the winner of the Derby – Desert Crown – would probaly have still won the race, but there is a strong case to say Westover would have finished second without that hampering.

The ‘good news’ for Westover supporters is that Desert Crown is NOT ENTERED in this Saturday’s Irish Derby – paving the way for the Beckett horse to add this Group One contest to his CV.

Irish Trainer Aidan O’Brien Has Won The Irish Derby 14 Times

Top Irish horse racing handler – Aidan O’Brien – has a superb record in the Irish Derby, having won the race a staggering 14 times. In fact, no other trainer has won the Irish Derby more times – with the first of those successes coming in 1997 with Desert King and the most recent in 2020 with Santiago.

This year we can expect another strong hand from O’Brien as he goes in search of his 15th Irish Derby win. Stone Age @ 13/2 with 888Sport, who was last seen running 6th in the Epsom Derby, will be one of his possible entries, with recent Royal Ascot scorer – Changingoftheguard @ 9/1 with 888Sport, who won last week’s King Edward VII Stakes, and Bluegrass @ 10/1 with 888Sport, who was last seen running third in the Dante Stakes at York, other potential O’Brien Irish Derby runners.

The final Irish Derby runners will be announced on Thursday 23rd June, but at this stage O’Brien also has a stack of possible entries – Point Lonsdale, Star Of India, United Nations, Martinstown, Anchorage, Glounthaune, Howth, Ivy League, Newfoundland, River Thames, Waterville Scriptwriter, Sun King, Temple Of Artemis, The Acropolis, Cougar, Navajo Warrior, Sussex, Dalmation Coast, Downing Street, Fleet Commander, Samuel Peeps, Shark Bay and Luxembourg. Therefore, it’s best to check back once the final Irish Derby runners are listed on Thursday 23rd June if you fancy O’Brien to do the business again.

Aidan O’Brien’s Past Irish Derby winners

Desert King (1997)

Galileo (2001)

High Chaparral (2002)

Dylan Thomas (2006)

Soldier of Fortune (2007)

Frozen Fire (2008)

Fame and Glory (2009)

Cape Blanco (2010)

Treasure Beach (2011)

Camelot (2012)

Australia (2014)

Capri (2017)

Sovereign (2019)

Santiago (2020)

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Irish Derby?

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022

🏇Racecourse: The Curragh

💰 Winner: €570,000

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Recent Irish Derby Winners

2021 – HURRICANE LANE (4/1)

2020 – SANTIAGO (2/1 fav)

2019 – SOVEREIGN (33/1)

2018 – LATROBE (14/1)

2017 – CAPRI (6/1)

2016 – HARZAND (4/6 fav)

2015 – JACK HOBBS (10/11 fav)

2014 – AUSTRALIA (1/8 fav)

2013 – TRADING LEATHER (6/1)

2012 – CAMELOT (1/5 fav)

2011 – TREASURE BEACH (7/2)

2010 – CAPE BLANCO (7/2)

2009 – FAME AND GLORY (8/11 fav)

2008 – FROZEN FIRE (16/1)

2007 – SOLDIER OF FORTUNE (5/1)

2006 – DYLAN THOMAS (9/2 fav)

2005 – HURRICANE RUN (4/5 fav)

2004 – GREY SWALLOW (10/1)

2003 – ALAMSHAR (4/1)

Irish Derby Betting Trends and Stats

19/19 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

16/19 – Won by an Irish-based yard

16/19 – Favourites that were placed in the top 4

15/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Won a Group race before

15/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

14/19 – Had 3 or more wins in their career

14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

13/19 – Failed to win their last race

13/19 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time out

13/19 – Had never raced at the Curragh before

11/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won the race 14 times in total)

8/19 – Placed in the Epsom Derby (3 winners, Harzand, Australia & Camelot)

4/19 – Previous Group 1 winners

4/19 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan

2/19 – Ridden by William Buick

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 6/1

Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

Watch Hurricane Lane Winning The 2021 Irish Derby

Irish Derby Times, Dates and Race Names

Curragh: Saturday 25th June 2022

1:25 – Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 6f RTV

2:00 – Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap (3yo+) 7f RTV

2:35 – Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 1m RTV

3:05 – GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2) (2yo) 6f RTV

3:45 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (3yo) 1m4f RTV

4:20 – ARM Holding International Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+) 1m2f RTV

4:50 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (3yo+) 1m RTV

5:25 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (4yo+) 1m2f RTV

