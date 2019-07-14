Interstate 81 ramp closure July 15-16 at Exit 315

The off-ramp from northbound Interstate 81 to Route 7 at exit 315 (Winchester/Berryville) in Frederick County is scheduled to close for overnight paving Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, July 16.

The ramp closures will run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights, allowing contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to extend the northbound deceleration lane at this interchange.

Also beginning July 15, motorists using northbound I-81 in the area of exit 315 can expect right-lane closures Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. These overnight lane closures will allow contractors to install concrete barriers along the right shoulder. The barriers will block the right shoulder 24/7 until ramp-extension work is complete. Motorists should use extra caution through the work zone and be alert for slow-moving equipment.

Improvements at exit 315 are project of a project that is also bringing similar upgrades this year to exit 323 (Route 669 – White Hall) in Frederick County and exit 296 (Route 55/48 – Strasburg) in Shenandoah County. The work includes extensions of the southbound acceleration lanes and northbound deceleration lanes at exit 323 and 296.

The I-81 interchange upgrades will improve safety and traffic operations by allowing vehicles to more effectively accelerate with interstate traffic, or slow to exit at the interchange.

On April 19, 2019, VDOT awarded a $1.9 million contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg, Virginia. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2019. This is a SMART SCALE project.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google