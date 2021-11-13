Improvements complete at three I-81 Interchanges in Shenandoah, Frederick

Contractors finished ramp improvements this week at three interchanges along Interstate 81 in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

The work included extension of acceleration or deceleration lanes (on- or off-ramps) at three locations in Shenandoah and Frederick counties:

Exit 291 (Toms Brook) – Acceleration lane from Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) onto northbound I-81.

Exit 296 (Strasburg) – Acceleration lane from Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) onto southbound I-81.

Mile Marker 304 (commercial truck weigh station) – Deceleration lane from northbound I-81 into the commercial truck weigh station.

The I-81 interchange upgrades enhance safety and traffic operations by providing vehicles with more room to reach interstate speed before merging, or slow to exit at the interchange. The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in 2018. The $2 billion package of focused improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in spring 2019.

Additional information about the I-81 CIP is at Improve81.org. The website includes interactive maps, timelines and details about projects that are designed to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

On Feb. 25, VDOT awarded a $1,694,806.64 contract to Kickin’ Asphalt Paving and Excavating LLC of Strasburg. The ramp-extensions project met its contract completion date of Nov. 10.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

