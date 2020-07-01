How to win money at the casino slot machines

Published Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020, 4:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Slot machine games are fun, no doubt. But everyone knows that the major reason why most gamblers flock there is not to entertain themselves but to win money. Unfortunately, not many of them walk away with their purses smiling.

I’m sorry if you’re one such person!!!

I take it you’re here on this post because you want to leave the league of those slot players that play, play, and play, but never win anything.

Well, wear a smile on your face because you’ve come to the right place.

In this guide, we’ll show you all that you need to know about making money from slot machines.

Go for the machines with the highest return to player percentage

The return to player percentage, or RTP as it is known for short, is the first yardstick you want to use for picking out the casino slot machines you want to bet your money on. Because the higher the RTP percentage of a machine, the better your chances of winning on it.

The RTP is the percentage of all the wagered money that a slot pays back to its players. So if a slot machine has a very high RTP, it implies that players have a greater tendency to win on it.

You can find out the RTP of the slot game you want to play by looking it up online or checking the “help” section in the settings tab of that slot machine.

For starters, the best machines for you are those that boast RTPs in the range of 96% and above.

Measure volatility against your bankroll

If you have a big enough bankroll, don’t go for the simple, low volatility machines; instead, try your luck at the high volatility games. Although winnings are rare on these machines, when they do come, they come really big. And since you have a big enough bankroll, you should be able to withstand the few losses that come along the line.

However, if you have a lean bankroll, please stick with the low volatility games. Although winnings are meager, your risks are lower, and with patience, you can grow your profits to multiple figures.

Don’t ever pass the chance on free spins

I don’t know whether you’ve been doing it before, but if you haven’t, please start now. What am I talking about?

Well, I’m talking about the act of making “free spins” the first thing you look out for on a slot machine. Free spins are there for a reason, and if you want to win money playing casino slot machines, you cannot afford to underutilize them.

However, be sure to read the T&C related to free spins on a casino site before you start using them. Usually, many casinos include lots of hidden terms and withdrawal limitations with their free spins. But sometimes you can be lucky to come across sites that offer you free pokies without any strings attached like King Pokies.

Use your free spins to learn about the volatility of the slot machine, use them to gain insights into the game, and ultimately use them to increase your profits.

Avoid branded slots

As much as you want to play a slot game that features some of the characters from your favorite sports or TV shows, you need to resist the urge to play on any machine where they can be found.

Why? Because branded slot machines are designed for one purpose: to lure you and drown your bankroll. Not that the creators of these slot machines have a special interest in extorting gamblers, but due to the fact that many of them pay hefty sums to get the right to use the name or face of those popular characters, they try to raise the difficulty of their games, thereby limiting a player’s chance to win.

Try your best to go high

I know we all don’t have the luxury of placing thousands of dollars on bets, but you remember the old saying, “you need to spend money to make money.”

Well, that statement couldn’t be less true in casino slot games. If you want to win big, you just have to spend big! The higher the wagered amount, the higher the winnings when you hit the jackpot.

So as much as you’re trying to limit your risk, always try to put something big on the line once in a while. Just make sure you measure your risks carefully before treading that path.

Get a second opinion

Before you go through with your decision to bet on a particular slot machine, be sure to check what other players are saying or have said about that machine. Thankfully, we now have the internet, so it cannot be so difficult to get a public opinion on any slot machine you want to play. Go on Reddit, Quora, YouTube, Twitch, and other online forums to read the comments and reviews of people.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments