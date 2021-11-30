How to treat dry skin on dogs

Published Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 2:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Dogs, like people, can suffer from the seasonal dangers of dryness. This is more common in the winter or when subjected to a blast of wind or dry weather. Dry skin with minor irritation and cracking is not cause for concern, but more symptoms or indicators of irritation may signal something a little more severe.

While there are several probable causes for your dog’s dry skin, some are simple to address and others are more difficult.

If you find that some are difficult, it will be necessary to consult with a professional. Thankfully, most people find that they can solve the problem themselves with a few tips.

What causes dog dry skin?

Dry skin may not appear to be a major matter, but it can be an indication of a much greater issue in your dog. Dryness is a sign of a variety of illnesses, ranging from sensitivities and bugs to major medical problems such as Cushing’s syndrome and hyperthyroidism.

Dog dry skin treatment

The cure for your dog’s dry skin is determined by the reason, therefore the first step is to make an assessment. While the Web is full of useful information regarding canine healthcare, the best method to establish the origin of your dog’s skin problems is to visit your vet.

In other circumstances, dry skin may be an indication of a more serious ailment, in which case your veterinarian may treat equally the dry skin and the disease. Because Demadex sarcoptic mange (additional demodicosis) is frequently connected with Cushing’s illness, your veterinarian will need to cure both the vermin and the Cushing’s. Solutions and screening for these disorders vary, but the majority are treatable with medicine.

As long as your dog isn’t showing any other indications of sickness or pain, there are several home treatments you may attempt to relieve his dry skin without having to schedule a vet appointment.

To combat dry air in your house, use a humidifier. Plus, it will make your own dry skin feel better!

Put the dog on an omega-3 as well as omega-6 fatty acid supplementation to improve the condition of his skin and hair. Because vitamin supplements really aren’t exposed to the same degree of supervision as pharmaceuticals, they are not all created equal. Select a solution that carries the National Animal Supplement Council Quality Seal or is suggested by your vet for the greatest outcomes.

Give him a shower and a vigorous wash with an oatmeal-based cleanser.

Oatmeal acts as a colloid and soothes the skin.

Some folks have also reported success with massaging coconut oil into their dogs’ fur and skin to relieve dry skin.

Consult a vet if necessary

If you notice yourself having to reapply any of these therapies regularly, or if they don’t work, consult your vet to ensure that anything else isn’t wrong with your dog’s epidermis. The professional pet care specialist will be able to tell you what is wrong and what you should do to improve the life of your wonderful friend.

Story by Joe Austin

Related



